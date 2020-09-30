Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has decreased its dividend by 16.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

