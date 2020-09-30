Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

IGD stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

