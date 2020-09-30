Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:IID)

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 33.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:IID opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd Company Profile

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

