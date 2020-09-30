WABnetwork 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One WABnetwork token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDAX, Mercatox and IDEX. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $82,419.93 and approximately $11.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00266270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00040739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00092613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.52 or 0.01611579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00181208 BTC.

WABnetwork Token Profile

WABnetwork’s launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,994,531,755 tokens. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

