Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/28/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

9/25/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/25/2020 – Fulgent Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from $13.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2020 – Fulgent Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

9/2/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

8/29/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/28/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

8/27/2020 – Fulgent Genetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

8/19/2020 – Fulgent Genetics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Fulgent Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

8/12/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

8/7/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

8/5/2020 – Fulgent Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Shares of FLGT traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $885.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.69 and a beta of 1.90.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 136,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $5,755,403.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 471,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,843,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $55,051.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 603,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,819,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,514. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

