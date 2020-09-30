Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Down 55.1% in September

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,664. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0934 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERC. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 244,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

