Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the August 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE EMD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $15.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%.
Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Company Profile
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
