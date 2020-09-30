Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the August 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE EMD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $15.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 14.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 174.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 176,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

