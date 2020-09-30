Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI in the second quarter worth about $42,000. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 3.8% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 133,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 10.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 63.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HYI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,523. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $16.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

