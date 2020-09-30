Wrapped Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $37.40 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $10,842.56 or 0.99956388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00050091 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001623 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000721 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00152744 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000960 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 92,233 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

