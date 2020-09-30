X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYIH) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYIH) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.26. 107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58.

