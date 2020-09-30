XinFin Network (XDC) Hits Market Cap of $63.29 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, XinFin Network has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One XinFin Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $63.29 million and $4.35 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.23 or 0.01220340 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,607,622,037 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,207,299,193 tokens. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF and its Facebook page is accessible here . XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XinFin Network Token Trading

