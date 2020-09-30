XRP (XRP) Tops One Day Volume of $1.16 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002244 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, BCEX, ZB.COM and Poloniex. XRP has a total market capitalization of $10.97 billion and approximately $1.16 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00268969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00040869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00092281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.01614387 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00180641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009305 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,875,769 coins and its circulating supply is 45,136,163,236 coins. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MBAex, Bitinka, Exrates, Tripe Dice Exchange, Vebitcoin, Instant Bitex, Binance, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc, Coinone, LakeBTC, Independent Reserve, Gatehub, BitFlip, Koineks, Altcoin Trader, Zebpay, Korbit, Poloniex, Braziliex, Bitbns, Bitlish, WazirX, Sistemkoin, Liquid, BTC Trade UA, Bitstamp, FCoin, C2CX, Bitso, Coinhub, BtcTurk, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coindeal, GOPAX, Cryptohub, Cryptomate, BX Thailand, OTCBTC, B2BX, BCEX, Gate.io, Bithumb, Bittrex, Coinsquare, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Covesting, Kuna, CEX.IO, Upbit, Bitbank, OpenLedger DEX, BitBay, Koinex, ZB.COM, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Bits Blockchain, Coinbe, ABCC, Bitfinex, RippleFox, Ovis, Bitsane, DragonEX, BitMarket, HitBTC, CoinBene, BTC Markets, DigiFinex, OKEx, CoinEgg, Kraken, Indodax, Stellarport, Ripple China, Coinsuper, Exmo and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

