Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). Everbridge reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EVBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,021. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.04. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $165.79. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

In other Everbridge news, EVP James Totton sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $204,055.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,836.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $345,307.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,267 shares in the company, valued at $655,636.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,742 shares of company stock worth $10,841,742 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 394.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 59.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 28.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 216,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after buying an additional 47,726 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

