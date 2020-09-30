Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce $50.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.40 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $214.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $383.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.47 million to $569.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $721.50 million, with estimates ranging from $697.60 million to $752.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 11.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of ($6.96) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $150.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,115. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

