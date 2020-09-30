Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. PRGX Global posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PRGX Global.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRGX shares. ValuEngine downgraded PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on PRGX Global from $7.25 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PRGX Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRGX Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PRGX Global by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PRGX Global by 107.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PRGX Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PRGX Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRGX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,781. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. PRGX Global has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRGX Global (PRGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.