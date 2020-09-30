Zacks: Analysts Expect AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to Post $2.79 EPS

Brokerages expect AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87. AbbVie reported earnings of $2.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.51. 333,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,921,863. The company has a market cap of $153.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.43. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.