Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Capital Southwest reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $22.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

