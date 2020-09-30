Zacks: Analysts Expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). CNH Industrial posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.13%.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of CNHI stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. 1,830,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,153. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,157,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 162,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

