Zacks: Analysts Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,999.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. 557,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,458. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $67.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

