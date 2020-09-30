Zacks: Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.27. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.81 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 34.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,458. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $569.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

