Zacks: Analysts Expect Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). Novan reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 3,149.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50,389 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,108,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 53,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,301,885. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.26.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

