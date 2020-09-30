Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.90. Royal Gold posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.17. 373,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,206. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 452.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,524 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 28.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 8.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 36.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,624,000 after purchasing an additional 105,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

