Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. Airgain posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 4.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley raised Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airgain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Airgain news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 134,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,221.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. 1,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,387. The stock has a market cap of $130.23 million, a P/E ratio of -67.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. Airgain has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $14.96.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.