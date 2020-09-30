Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Denny’s reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens lowered shares of Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 2,037,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $23.05.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $98,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $103,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Denny’s by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,846,000 after purchasing an additional 819,128 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Denny’s by 1,052.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 657,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 490,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

