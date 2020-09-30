Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Post $0.61 EPS

Analysts expect that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.62. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.14 million.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $77.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,591. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.8697 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $8,881,046.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 84.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

