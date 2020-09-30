Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Magic Software Enterprises also posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magic Software Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $642.58 million, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,512,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 19.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 490,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 78,119 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 162,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 123,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 75,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 146.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 31,558 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

