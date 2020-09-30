Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Marvell Technology Group reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.39.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $562,325.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,646.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,026 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.70. 6,215,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,593,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

