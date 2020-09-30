Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is $0.05. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCMD. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

TCMD traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,575. The stock has a market cap of $694.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 1.74. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 298.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,890,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 389,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 71,246 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

