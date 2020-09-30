Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.16. Autoliv reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Autoliv by 107.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,746 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $52,763,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 108.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,728,000 after acquiring an additional 877,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 454.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after acquiring an additional 474,721 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $15,534,000. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.88. 594,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.90.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

