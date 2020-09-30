Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Ball reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.12. 1,566,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $85.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Ball by 8,261.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,064 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 15.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after acquiring an additional 475,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 46.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,470 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,184,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,299,000 after acquiring an additional 90,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ball by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,714,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 119,171 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.