Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) to Post $2.07 EPS

Analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 455,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,428. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.71. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $207,345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $248,048,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 822.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 713,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 636,511 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,895,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 397,256 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $7,955,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,890.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 230,987 shares during the last quarter.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

