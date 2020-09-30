Zacks: Brokerages Expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to post $18.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.05 million and the lowest is $16.58 million. HEXO posted sales of $11.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $58.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.78 million to $62.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $105.62 million, with estimates ranging from $77.07 million to $137.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HEXO.

Shares of NYSE HEXO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 2,949,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,363,553. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.35.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

