Zacks: Brokerages Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.42 Million

Equities analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to post sales of $726.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $691.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $762.17 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $948.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $487.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.71 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IHRT. BidaskClub cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 613,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,808. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $19.69.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

