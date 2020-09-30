Zacks: Brokerages Expect TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.58 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,957. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $654.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 241.68 and a quick ratio of 241.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg purchased 128,430 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,144,311.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 501,082 shares of company stock worth $4,460,359. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

