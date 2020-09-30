Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) will post sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Yum China reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $7.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $9.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CLSA assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Yum China by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Yum China by 0.6% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.94. 107,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11. Yum China has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $59.35.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

