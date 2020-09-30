Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) to Hold

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

FOUR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on 4Licensing in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on 4Licensing in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 4Licensing from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on 4Licensing in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOUR traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.36. 786,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16. 4Licensing has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $56.20.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million.

In other 4Licensing news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 7,856,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $366,735,491.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.27% of 4Licensing at the end of the most recent quarter.

About 4Licensing

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

