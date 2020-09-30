Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) to Hold

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Shares of CLSK traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,168. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 173.21% and a negative net margin of 272.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

