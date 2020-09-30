Zacks Investment Research Downgrades COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) to Sell

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMPGY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Monday, June 15th. HSBC raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. 405,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.85. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

