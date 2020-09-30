Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Hold

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of FLIC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 43,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,524. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $353.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.47.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First of Long Island by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in First of Long Island by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in First of Long Island in the first quarter worth $186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First of Long Island by 4.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in First of Long Island by 109.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

