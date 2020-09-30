Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Trading Down 6%

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 830,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 761,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

ZAGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Zagg from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Zagg from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $77.12 million during the quarter. Zagg had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Zagg Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Zagg by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Zagg by 10.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zagg by 3.8% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 135,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zagg by 10.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zagg by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

