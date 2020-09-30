ZCore Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,272.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. ZCore has a total market cap of $159,614.00 and $1,272.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $7.50, $5.60 and $33.94.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 7,768,873 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

