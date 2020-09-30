Zel Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.02 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Zel has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $1.17 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00623543 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00077228 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00052666 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000783 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 114,342,600 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

