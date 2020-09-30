ZEON Network Price Down 26.3% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One ZEON Network token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, P2PB2B and BitMart. ZEON Network has a total market cap of $22.08 million and $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00270082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00040806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00092923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.96 or 0.01615045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00182597 BTC.

About ZEON Network

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

