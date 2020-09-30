Zilliqa Price Up 40.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $205.43 million and approximately $91.83 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Zebpay, Huobi and WazirX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00270231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00092096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01596828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00178902 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,763,055,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,471,588,282 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, OKEx, UEX, Kyber Network, Coinone, Ethfinex, HitBTC, DragonEX, AirSwap, DEx.top, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Tokenomy, GOPAX, BitMart, Korbit, FCoin, Zebpay, WazirX, Bithumb, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OOOBTC, Bitbns, Hotbit, BitForex, Kucoin, Coinhub, Upbit, Koinex, Binance, IDEX, DDEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

