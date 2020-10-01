-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. GreenSky posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 130.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GSKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 2,187.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,915 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the second quarter worth $2,197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after buying an additional 253,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,195,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth $1,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. 19,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,071. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $809.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.08. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

