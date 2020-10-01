-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Equities analysts expect GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. GreenSky posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 130.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GSKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 2,187.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,915 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the second quarter worth $2,197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after buying an additional 253,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,195,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth $1,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. 19,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,071. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $809.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.08. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit