-$0.13 EPS Expected for CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). CryoPort posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CryoPort.

Get CryoPort alerts:

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYRX. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on CryoPort from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 13.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CryoPort in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in CryoPort during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoPort stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.93. 830,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,963. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 22.95, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CryoPort (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.