$0.14 EPS Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. Viavi Solutions reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.98 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAV. Northland Securities upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

VIAV traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 0.80. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 15,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $181,635.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,585.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $88,194.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $679,582.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,851 shares of company stock worth $278,855. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

