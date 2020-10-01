-$0.16 EPS Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.15). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06).

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.96.

APTO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. 11,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,862. The stock has a market cap of $533.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.69. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26.

In related news, VP Jotin Marango sold 62,835 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $380,151.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 116,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory K. Chow sold 126,668 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $766,341.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,284 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 50,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.