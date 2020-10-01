$0.16 EPS Expected for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vereit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Vereit reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vereit will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VER shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.07.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vereit by 180.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vereit in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the second quarter worth $70,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VER traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. 11,133,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,960,895. Vereit has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

