$0.24 EPS Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) to announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. Grocery Outlet posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GO. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other Grocery Outlet news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,080.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $486,502.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,573 shares of company stock valued at $28,811,479 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,049,000 after buying an additional 19,778,517 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,522,000 after buying an additional 2,241,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 255.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,090,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 45.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,975 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $40,933,000.

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.29. 553,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,299. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

